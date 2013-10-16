REFILE-Ebay founder to launch independent mass-market news venture

By Sarah McBride
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 EBay Inc founder
Pierre Omidyar on Wednesday said he is building an independent
media organization covering news from sports to politics for
mainstream readers, spearheaded by big names including
ex-Guardian correspondent Glenn Greenwald.
Omidyar, the 46-year-old French-born Iranian-American who
remains chairman of the e-commerce giant he founded, wrote in a
blog post that he considered buying the Washington Post - which
Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos eventually snapped up
- but decided he wanted to build a news organization from the
ground up.
"Right now, I'm in the very early stages of creating a new
mass media organization. I don't yet know how or when it will be
rolled out, or what it will look like," he wrote.
"I developed an interest in supporting independent
journalists in a way that leverages their work to the greatest
extent possible, all in support of the public interest. And, I
want to find ways to convert mainstream readers into engaged
citizens. I think there's more that can be done in this space,
and I'm eager to explore the possibilities."
()
Omidyar's active Twitter feed suggests he is very concerned
about government-spying programs exposed by Greenwald and former
U.S. government contractor Edward Snowden. In his blog post,
Omidyar spoke of his growing interest in the role that
journalism plays in society, and his own support of efforts to
promote government accountability and transparency.
Omidyar, who is no longer involved in day-to-day operations
at eBay, stressed that his venture would remain separate from
his numerous philanthropic, business and political interests,
run mainly through an entity called the Omidyar Network.
Forbes pegged Omidyar's net worth at $8.5 billion. Among his
ventures is Honolulu Civil Beat, a news website covering public
affairs in Hawaii. Civil Beat aims to create a new online
journalism model with paid subscriptions and respectful comment
threads, though it is unclear how successful it has been.
Omidyar also founded the Democracy Fund to support "social
entrepreneurs working to ensure that our political system is
responsive to the public," according to its website.
Omidyar added that Greenwald's former colleagues, Laura
Poitras and Jeremy Scahill, would also join his media project.
"I'll be sure to update you along the way as the new
organization progresses," he said.