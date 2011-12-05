UPDATE 1-Omnicare extends PharMerica tender offer

* Omnicare extends tender offer to Jan. 20
* Current offer ended on Dec. 2
Dec 5 Pharmacy services provider Omnicare
Inc has extended its offer to acquire shares of smaller
rival PharMerica Corp to Jan. 20, 2012.
PharMerica, which has twice rejected Omnicare's $441 million
offer since late August, has also adopted a poison pill to
thwart the acquisition.
In October, Omnicare had extended its tender offer to
shareholders of PharMerica by two months to Dec. 2.
While Omnicare shares closed at $33.14, PharMerica shares
closed at $15.30 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.