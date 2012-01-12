FTC seen blocking Omnicare's PharMerica bid-report

UPDATE 2-Qantas, Air NZ flag brighter outlook after price war hits profits
* Competition expected to moderate (Recasts with Air NZ results, adds CEO and analyst comment)
Jan 12 The Obama administration is likely to block a proposed $15 a share buyout offer by U.S. pharmacy services provider Omnicare Inc for smaller rival PharMerica Corp, New York Post reported on Thursday, citing a source close to the matter.
A decision from the Federal Trade Commission on the deal is expected by the end of next week, the paper said, citing the source.
The newspaper quoted the source as saying "the FTC is not offering Omnicare any remedies," which it said indicated it is not trying to find a way to approve the deal.
The offer, which was made public on Aug. 23 last year, has been rejected by PharMerica two times and has also prompted it to adopt a poison pill -- a stockholder rights plan aimed to prevent hostile takeovers.
Omnicare has extended the offer deadline two times till now, with the current deadline being Jan. 20.
* Competition expected to moderate (Recasts with Air NZ results, adds CEO and analyst comment)
TOKYO, Feb 23 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday morning as financial stocks weakened after U.S. yields fell on the cautious tone struck in minutes of the latest Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.
* BlueScope Steel worries coal prices could rise (Adds BlueScope Steel comment)