UPDATE 2-Omnicare profit tops, to buy back more shares

Feb 23 Pharmacy services provider Omnicare Inc, which recently dropped its hostile pursuit of rival PharMerica Corp, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, benefiting from the introduction of new generic drugs.

Since last year, several multibillion-dollar drugs have started to go off patents and are facing competition from low-cost generics.

"Everytime you have a generic launch, you have two or more manufacturers offering the product. That allows Omnicare to improve their purchasing prices," Leerink Swann analyst Jason Gurda said.

Following the break up of the PharMerica deal, the company also announced an additional $200 million of share buyback and raised its quarterly cash dividend 75 percent to 7 cents.

On Tuesday, Omnicare dropped its bid for PharMerica after U.S. antitrust regulators sued Omnicare last month saying the deal would harm competition.

Analyst Gurda said the company would continue to do small acquisitions but will not pursue large deals.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2012, Omnicare will use a new method to report its earnings, to better reflect the company's growth.

Gurda said the new method, focused to drive cash flow, will bring in more transparency in the way Omnicare reports its earnings.

Fourth-quarter income from continuing operations was $38.3 million, or 34 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $57.1 million, or 50 cents a share, a year ago.

Quarterly net sales for Omnicare, which provides skilled nursing facilities in 47 states in the United States and Canada, rose about 2 percent to $1.56 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned 58 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 56 cents a share.

The Cincinnati, Ohio-based company's shares, which have risen about 31 percent in the past year, were trading up 1 percent at $34.36 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.