UPDATE 1-Omnicare in $124 mln settlement over alleged kickbacks

WASHINGTON, June 25 Omnicare Inc will
pay $124 million to resolve allegations that it paid kickbacks
to secure contracts to supply drugs to nursing homes with
Medicare and Medicaid patients, the U.S. Justice Department said
on Wednesday.
The company entered below-cost contracts to supply
medications to induce the facilities to select Omnicare as their
pharmacy provider, the agency said.
Omnicare, which disclosed its agreement to settle the
investigation last October, denied any wrongdoing and said the
settlement was not an admission of liability.
"Omnicare is committed to ensuring that it remains in strict
compliance with all applicable laws, regulations and standards
in each of the markets and jurisdictions in which it operates,"
it said in a statement.
