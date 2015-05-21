CVS Health to buy Omnicare in $12.7 billion deal

May 21 Drugstore operator CVS Health Corp said it will acquire pharmacy service provider Omnicare Inc for an enterprise value of about $12.7 billion.

The $98 per share offer represents a premium of 4 percent over Omnicare's closing price on Wednesday.

The deal includes debt of about $2.3 billion.

