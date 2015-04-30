Omnicare draws buyout interest from CVS, Express Scripts - Bloomberg

April 30 Pharmacy service provider Omnicare Inc
is getting buyout interest from potential buyers,
including Express Scripts Holding Co and CVS Health
Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge
of the matter.
Omnicare is working with Bank of America Corp and Centerview
Partners to explore options including a sale, the report said.
(bloom.bg/1JV83Dj)
Shares of Omnicare, which has a market value of about $8.4
billion, rose 2 percent to $88.19 in late afternoon trading on
the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
The report also named Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
and McKesson Corp as potential bidders.
Initial bids for the top U.S. provider of pharmacy services
to the elderly are due in May, the report said.
Pharmacy benefit managers and pharmacy chain operators are
consolidating to negotiate better prices with drugmakers.
Bloomberg reported last week that Omnicare was looking to
sell itself.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)