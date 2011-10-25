CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Omnicare Q3 profit narrowly beats Street

(Corrects paragraph 7 to say Omnicare offered $15 a share for PharMerica, not $18 a share)

* Q3 adj EPS from cont ops $0.54 vs est EPS $0.52

* Sees FY 2011 non-GAAP EPS from cont ops $2.09-$2.13 vs est $2.11

* Sees FY 2011 rev $6-$6.10 bln vs est $6.15 bln

Oct 25 Omnicare Inc posted a third-quarter profit that edged past analysts' estimates, as generic drug utilization shot up, and the pharmacy services provider raised its full-year outlook on income from continuing operations.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, Omnicare posted an income from continuing operations of $61.1 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with a loss of $23.7 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding special items, it earned 54 cents per share, above the 52 cents a share expected by analysts, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly net sales fell about 2 percent to $1.54 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.56 billion.

For the full-year, Omnicare, which provides skilled nursing facilities in 47 states in the United States and Canada, modified its income from continuing operations outlook range to $2.09-$2.13 per share from $2.05-$2.15 per share earlier.

Shares of Cincinnati, Ohio-based Omnicare have fallen more than 7 percent since September, when its $716 million bid to acquire smaller rival PharMerica Corp was rejected by the latter citing it as too low.

Omnicare has, since then, gone hostile with the $15 a share bid, and earlier this month extended the deadline for PharMerica shareholders to tender their shares to Dec. 2.

Shares of the company closed at $27.03 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)