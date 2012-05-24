Omnicom unit buys UK ad agency

May 24 Advertising agency DDB Worldwide, a unit of Omnicom Group Inc, bought London-based communications agency adam&eve to expand its operations in the United Kingdom.

Adam&eve will merge with DDB UK to create a new agency, adam&eve/DDB, Omnicom said in a statement.

Launched in 2008, adam&eve counts Cadbury Plc and Google Inc among its clients.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.