Omnicom CFO Weisenburger steps down

Sept 22 Omnicom Group Inc, the No.1 U.S. advertising company, said Chief Financial Officer Randall Weisenburger had stepped down to return to private equity after spending more than a decade with the company.

Philip Angelastro, senior vice president finance and controller, will succeed Weisenburger as CFO and executive vice president, the company said on Monday.

Angelastro joined Omnicom as controller in 1999. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)