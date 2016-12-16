UPDATE 3-Omnicom, Publicis get DoJ subpoenas over video production practices

(Adds that Publicis declined to provide any further comment in
paragraph 4)
By Tim Baysinger
Dec 16 Subsidiaries for advertising companies
Omnicom Group Inc and Publicis Groupe SA were
subpoenaed by the U.S. Department of Justice, both companies
said on Friday.
The Justice Department's antitrust division has been
investigating whether ad agencies had rigged bids to favor
in-house production units.
Both Omnicom and Publicis said they received the subpoenas
on Wednesday.
Publicis did not disclose which subsidiary was subpoenaed
and a representative for the company declined to provide any
further information.
Omnicom said that two of its subsidiaries were subpoenaed,
but did not disclose which companies. A representative for
Omnicom declined to provide any further information.
Rival Interpublic Group of Cos said earlier this
month that one of its domestic agencies had been contacted by
the DoJ as part of the investigation.
(Reporting by Tim Baysinger in New York and Aishwarya Venugopal
in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr, Andrea Ricci and Bernard Orr)