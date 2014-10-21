UPDATE 1-U.S. ad spending boosts Omnicom third quarter

(Adds analyst comment and details, compares with estimates)
By Abhirup Roy and Anya George Tharakan
Oct 21 Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S.
advertising company, reported quarterly revenue and profit above
analysts' expectations, boosted by higher ad spending in the
United States.
The advertising industry pins its hopes on the projected
fall in unemployment in the United States, the largest ad market
followed by Japan and China.
Omnicom, whose merger with France's Publicis Groupe SA
was aborted in May, said revenue rose 7.4 percent to
$3.75 billion in the third quarter while ad revenue rose 12.5
percent.
"Investors have been worried about an advertising slowdown
globally and these numbers suggest that this is not happening,"
Evercore Partners analyst Douglas Arthur said.
Revenue from the United States, which accounts for
two-thirds of total revenue, rose 10 percent in the quarter
ended Sept. 30. International revenue increased 4.7 percent.
Global spending on advertising is expected to grow 5.6
percent to $545.23 billion this year and reach $667.65 billion
by 2018, according to statistics website Statista.
Martin Sorrell's WPP Plc said in August it benefited
from strong U.S. demand for digital advertising.
Omnicom's net income available for common shareholders rose
to $239.5 million, or 95 cents per share, from $191.2 million,
or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 90
cents per share on revenue of $3.68 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Omnicom is home to agencies such as BBDO Worldwide, TBWA
Worldwide and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, creator of the
famous "Got Milk?" campaign. It counts McDonald's Corp
Adidas AG and Apple Inc among its clients.
Omnicom shares closed at $67.28 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Monday.
