UPDATE 1-U.S. ad spending boosts Omnicom third quarter

By Abhirup Roy and Anya George Tharakan

Oct 21 Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. advertising company, reported quarterly revenue and profit above analysts' expectations, boosted by higher ad spending in the United States.

The advertising industry pins its hopes on the projected fall in unemployment in the United States, the largest ad market followed by Japan and China.

Omnicom, whose merger with France's Publicis Groupe SA was aborted in May, said revenue rose 7.4 percent to $3.75 billion in the third quarter while ad revenue rose 12.5 percent.

"Investors have been worried about an advertising slowdown globally and these numbers suggest that this is not happening," Evercore Partners analyst Douglas Arthur said.

Revenue from the United States, which accounts for two-thirds of total revenue, rose 10 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 30. International revenue increased 4.7 percent.

Global spending on advertising is expected to grow 5.6 percent to $545.23 billion this year and reach $667.65 billion by 2018, according to statistics website Statista.

Martin Sorrell's WPP Plc said in August it benefited from strong U.S. demand for digital advertising.

Omnicom's net income available for common shareholders rose to $239.5 million, or 95 cents per share, from $191.2 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 90 cents per share on revenue of $3.68 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Omnicom is home to agencies such as BBDO Worldwide, TBWA Worldwide and Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, creator of the famous "Got Milk?" campaign. It counts McDonald's Corp Adidas AG and Apple Inc among its clients.

Omnicom shares closed at $67.28 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. (Additional reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)