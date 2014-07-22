版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 22日 星期二 19:06 BJT

Omnicom's revenue rises as North America clients spend more

July 22 Omnicom Group Inc, the largest U.S. advertising company, reported a 6.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, led by increased spending on advertising by clients in North America.

Omnicom, whose clients include Apple Inc, PepsiCo Inc and Kraft Foods Group Inc, said revenue rose to $3.87 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from $3.64 billion, a year earlier.

North America revenue rose 7.9 percent.

Net income available for common shareholders rose to $318.9 million, or $1.23 per share, in the quarter from $281.7 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐