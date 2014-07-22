Omnicom's revenue rises as North America clients spend more

BRIEF-Prospero secures C$1.5 mln strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
July 22 Omnicom Group Inc, the largest U.S. advertising company, reported a 6.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, led by increased spending on advertising by clients in North America.
Omnicom, whose clients include Apple Inc, PepsiCo Inc and Kraft Foods Group Inc, said revenue rose to $3.87 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from $3.64 billion, a year earlier.
North America revenue rose 7.9 percent.
Net income available for common shareholders rose to $318.9 million, or $1.23 per share, in the quarter from $281.7 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Prospero secures c$1.5-million strategic investment from Fortuna Silver Mines
WASHINGTON, April 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to halt a class action lawsuit against several containerboard manufacturers, which could now face trial on claims of price fixing by tens of thousands of buyers and nearly $12 billion in potential damages.
* Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices signs marketing agreement with Juwai.com, China's largest international property portal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: