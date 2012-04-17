Omnicom 1st-qtr profit beats estimates

April 17 Omnicom Group Inc reported a slightly better-than-expected first-quarter profit as revenue from international customers grew 6 percent.

The U.S. advertising and marketing services company's net income rose to $204.6 million, or 72 cents per share, from $201.9 million, or 69 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue for the company, whose U.S. peers include Interpublic Group, Lamar Advertising Co and Focus Media Holding Ltd, rose 5 percent to $3.31 billion.

Analysts expected a profit of 69 cents per share, on revenue of $3.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.