Omnicom gets DoJ subpoena over video production practices

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 16 Advertising company Omnicom Group Inc said on Friday two subsidiaries had received subpoenas from the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust division related to an examination of video production and post-production practices in the ad industry.
Rival Interpublic Group of Cos said earlier this month that one of its domestic agencies had been contacted by the DoJ as part of the investigation.
Interpublic disclosed the request a day after the Wall Street Journal reported that the DoJ was examining whether ad agencies had rigged bids to favor in-house production units. (on.wsj.com/2h1OMbV)
Omnicom said it had received the subpoena on Wednesday. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.