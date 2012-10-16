版本:
Omnicom international revenue slips

Oct 16 Omnicom Group Inc, the largest U.S. advertising and marketing services company, posted only marginally better quarterly results as international revenue declined 1.7 percent.

Net income rose to $203.9 million, or 74 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $203.7 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $3.40 billion from $3.38 billion.

