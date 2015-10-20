Omnicom revenue falls about 1 pct due to strong dollar

Oct 20 Omnicom Group Inc, the No.1 U.S. advertising company, reported a 1.1 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $239.3 million, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $243.8 million, a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, net income rose to 97 cents from 95 cents as the number of outstanding shares declined.

Revenue fell to $3.71 billion from $3.75 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)