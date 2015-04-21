Omnicom profit hit by strong competition in international markets

April 21 Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. advertising company, reported a 0.9 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by stiff competition in overseas markets.

Omnicom, owner of agencies such as BBDO Worldwide, TBWA Worldwide and Goodby and Silverstein & Partners, said total revenue fell to $3.47 billion.

International revenue fell 7.3 percent to $1.51 billion.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $209.1 million, or 83 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $205.5 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)