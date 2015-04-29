OmniVision close to sale to Chinese investors - Bloomberg

April 29 OmniVision Technologies Inc,
which makes chips for smartphone and tablet cameras, is close to
a deal to be acquired by a group of Chinese investors, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Beijing-based private equity firm Hua Capital Management
will pay about $29 per share for the company, Bloomberg
reported. (bloom.bg/1P7IdOd)
The offer will value the company at $1.69 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters data. The company's shares closed at $26.55
on Wednesday.
A deal could be announced as soon as Thursday, Bloomberg
said, citing sources.
OmniVision declined to comment.
Reuters had reported in August that the company received a
buyout proposal from a group of Chinese investors.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Nayan Das in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)