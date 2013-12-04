版本:
CORRECTED-RESEARCH ALERT-OmniVision Technologies: JP Morgan cuts price target

(Corrects headline and text to show JP Morgan cut, not raised, its price target on OmniVision)

Dec 4 Dec 4 OmniVision Technologies Inc : * JP Morgan cuts price target to $18; rating overweight For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA
