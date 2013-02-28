版本:
BRIEF-OmniVision Tech drops in extended trade after Q3 results, outlook

NEW YORK Feb 28 OmniVision Technologies Inc : * OmniVision Tech drops 7.9 percent to $14.20 in extended trade after Q3 results, outlook
