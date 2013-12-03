版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 4日 星期三 05:23 BJT

BRIEF-OmniVision slumps in extended trading after results

NEW YORK Dec 3 OmniVision Technologies Inc : * Shares slump 17 percent in extended trading after results
