版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 28日 星期三 22:56 BJT

Hedge fund Barington proceeds with proxy contest at OMNOVA-filing

BOSTON Jan 28 Hedge fund Barington Capital Group filed preliminary proxy statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is proceeding with a proxy contest to elect three alternative directors to the board of OMNOVA Solutions, the documents show.

New York-based Barington, which controls 2 percent of Beachwood, Ohio-based OMNOVA, nominated its slate in December and filed documents with the SEC late on Tuesday evening to proceed with the contest, the documents show. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐