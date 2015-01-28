Hedge fund Barington proceeds with proxy contest at OMNOVA-filing

BOSTON Jan 28 Hedge fund Barington Capital
Group filed preliminary proxy statements with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission and is proceeding with a
proxy contest to elect three alternative directors to the board
of OMNOVA Solutions, the documents show.
New York-based Barington, which controls 2 percent of
Beachwood, Ohio-based OMNOVA, nominated its slate in December
and filed documents with the SEC late on Tuesday evening to
proceed with the contest, the documents show.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)