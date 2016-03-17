版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 00:07 BJT

Omron Corp to pay $4.6mln, plead guilty to bid rigging-DOJ

March 17 A unit of Omron Corp has agreed to plead guilty and pay $4.6 million for conspiring to rig bids on power window switches installed in Honda Civics sold in the U.S., the Department of Justice said on Thursday.

Omron Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd conspired with another company to rig the bids between 2003 and 2013, the Justice Department said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐