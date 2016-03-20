OMV, ADNOC, Occidental to explore offshore Abu Dhabi oil, gas fields

VIENNA, March 20 OMV has signed a
four-year programme to evaluate offshore oil and gas fields
northwest of Abu Dhabi with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
and U.S. firm Occidental Petroleum, the
Austrian company said.
The fields the companies will analyse through seismic,
drilling and engineering studies include the Ghasha and Hail
areas with a view to appraising and developing them.
OMV is already working with ADNOC on the appraisal of the
Shuwaihat field.
OMV under new Chief Executive Rainer Seele is increasingly
looking towards Russia and the United Arab Emirates, the home of
its second-biggest shareholder IPIC, for future output.
(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by David Clarke)