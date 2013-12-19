OMV sells Bayernoil stake to Vitol-Carlyle JV

VIENNA Dec 19 Austrian oil and gas group OMV
has agreed to sell its 45 percent stake in Bayernoil,
it said on Thursday, sealing a crucial part of its programme to
divest downstream assets.
OMV said it had agreed with the buyer - Varo Energy, a joint
venture of Swiss oil trading house Vitol and private
equity firm the Carlyle Group - not to disclose the sale
price for the German refinery network.
The company said it expected the deal to close next year,
subject to the non-exercise or waiver of pre-emption rights by
the existing co-shareholders, and merger clearance.
($1 = 0.7266 euros)
