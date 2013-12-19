版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 12月 19日 星期四 16:13 BJT

OMV sells Bayernoil stake to Vitol-Carlyle JV

VIENNA Dec 19 Austrian oil and gas group OMV has agreed to sell its 45 percent stake in Bayernoil, it said on Thursday, sealing a crucial part of its programme to divest downstream assets.

OMV said it had agreed with the buyer - Varo Energy, a joint venture of Swiss oil trading house Vitol and private equity firm the Carlyle Group - not to disclose the sale price for the German refinery network.

The company said it expected the deal to close next year, subject to the non-exercise or waiver of pre-emption rights by the existing co-shareholders, and merger clearance. ($1 = 0.7266 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)
