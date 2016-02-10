Investors line up for OMV's gas grid Gas Connect Austria-sources

FRANKFURT/LONDON Feb 10 Gas Connect Austria,
the pipeline unit of Austrian energy group OMV, has
drawn interest from several parties ahead of an auction that
could value the asset at up to 750 million euros ($845 million),
three people familiar with the deal said.
The sales process, which the sources said was organised by
Citi, is expected to start in March and comes after OMV in
October said interest for the up to 49 percent stake in the unit
was "strong", adding it expected a deal this year.
Parties expected to participate in the auction include a
consortium of German insurer Allianz and Borealis
Infrastructure, which is part of Canadian pension fund OMERS.
Both groups had previously teamed up in 2013 to acquire
Net4Gas, the Czech gas pipeline operator previously owned by
German utility RWE.
Gas Connect Austria is also expected to fetch interest from
Belgium's Fluxys, Czech-Slovak energy group EPH as
well as First State Investments, the asset management arm of
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), the people said.
Allianz, Citi and Borealis declined to comment. EPH, First
State and Fluxys were not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 0.8877 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Freya Berry and Arno Schuetze;
Editing by Maria Sheahan)