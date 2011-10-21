OMV buys stake in gas find off Norway for $32 mln

OSLO Oct 21 Austrian oil and gas group OMV has agreed to buy Norwegian Noreco's 20 percent stake in a gas discovery on Haltenbanken in the Norwegian Sea for 180 million Norwegian crowns ($32 million).

Noreco said in a statement the discovery is estimated to contain between 5 and 18 billion standard cubic metres of recoverable gas.

Other stakeholders in the discovery are RWE with a 40 percent stake while Edison International and Maersk Oil (MAERSKb.CO) owns 20 percent each. ($1 = 5.633 Norwegian Crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)