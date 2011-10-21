OMV buys stake in gas find off Norway for $32 mln

BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
* Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
OSLO Oct 21 Austrian oil and gas group OMV has agreed to buy Norwegian Noreco's 20 percent stake in a gas discovery on Haltenbanken in the Norwegian Sea for 180 million Norwegian crowns ($32 million).
Noreco said in a statement the discovery is estimated to contain between 5 and 18 billion standard cubic metres of recoverable gas.
Other stakeholders in the discovery are RWE with a 40 percent stake while Edison International and Maersk Oil (MAERSKb.CO) owns 20 percent each. ($1 = 5.633 Norwegian Crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.