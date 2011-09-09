OMV sets Libya diesel delivery, in talks with NTC

VIENNA, Sept 9 Austrian energy group OMV has organised an initial delivery of 30,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to Libya and is in direct contact with the National Transitional Council that is running the country after an uprising toppled leader Muammar Gaddafi, a spokesman said on Friday.

"Now we are in contact with the National Transitional Council," he said, adding OMV was optimistic the contracts it has in Libya will be upheld under the new government.

"We are really confident that the contracts will remain unchanged and the signals we get from the National Transitional Council go in the same direction."

