OMV says gets stake in Madagascar offshore block

UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
VIENNA, Sept 2 Austrian oil and gas group OMV has agreed to buy a 40 percent stake in an offshore exploration block west of Madagascar, it said on Monday.
OMV said the move would further its strategy of developing a balanced exploration and production portfolio, including opportunities in sub-Saharan Africa.
The company did not disclose the price it was paying to buy the stake from Niko Resources. Niko will retain a 35 percent stake, and EnerMad owns the other 25 percent.
OMV said it would take over as operator of the block before the start of drilling, which was expected in early 2015.
VALLETTA, April 8 European Union states should continue reforming corporate rules to tackle tax avoidance, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told finance ministers on Saturday, as some smaller nations urged slower reform to avoid scaring away big corporations.
RIYADH, April 8 Saudi Arabia announced plans on Saturday to build a 334 sq km "entertainment city" south of the capital Riyadh, to feature sports, cultural and recreational facilities including a safari and a Six Flags theme park.