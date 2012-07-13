OMV bolsters investment in Norwegian North Sea gas

VIENNA, July 13 Austrian energy group OMV boosted its investment in Norwegian North Sea gas by buying a stake in Statoil's Aasta Hasteen field from Exxon Mobil and increasing its stake in the Norwegian Sea Gas Infrastructure project (NSGI).

OMV said on Friday it had agreed to buy 15 percent in the Aasta Hasteen field, which Statoil has been operating since 2006. ConocoPhillips also has a 10 percent stake.

It also said it had increased its stake in NSGI, which is also operated by Statoil, by 6.2 percent to 7.9 percent.

It did not disclose financial terms of the two deals.

Jaap Huijskes, OMV's executive board member responsible for exploration and production, said its strategy in Norway was starting to bear fruit.

"This is the second acquisition in the Northern Norwegian Sea within a year. We are well on track to establish Norway as a core country in our exploration and production portfolio," he said in a statement.

OMV said the Aasta Hansteen development contained three significant gas discoveries in the Voring Basin, with production planned to start in late 2016 and an estimated provision of 18,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day to OMV in 2017.

The company said the NGSI project included a pipeline from the Aasta Hansteen field to the Nyhamna gas processing plant, which would also allow a connection to two fields where OMV has a stake as well as possible links to other discoveries.

The deal is subject to approval by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, OMV said.