OMV buys British oil and gas licenses from Hess for $50 mln

BRIEF-HTG Molecular says entered into master services agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company
* Htg molecular diagnostics - entered into master services agreement with daiichi sankyo company, ltd for work to be performed in htg's veri/o laboratory
FRANKFURT, March 19 Austrian oil and gas group OMV said on Wednesday it has struck an agreement with U.S. peer Hess Corp to buy four oil and gas licenses in the West of Shetland offshore area for $50 million.
As part of the transaction, OMV will acquire 60 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of recoverable hydrocarbons, mainly in the field Cambo which is under appraisal, the group said, adding a contingent payment of up to $35 million was possible. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz)
* Htg molecular diagnostics - entered into master services agreement with daiichi sankyo company, ltd for work to be performed in htg's veri/o laboratory
* Citigroup said to name Carmen Haddad as head for Saudi Arabia - Bloomberg, citing sources
LONDON, April 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked officials to develop plans for a scrappage scheme for diesel cars as part of proposals to improve air quality, the Financial Times reported on Monday.