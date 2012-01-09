Exxon Mobil, Petrom start drilling Romania well

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth peak, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
VIENNA Jan 9 Exxon Mobil and Petrom have started exploratory drilling on Romania's first deepwater well in the Black Sea, the Romanian group owned by Austria's OMV said on Monday.
The Domino-1 well is in the Neptun Block, 170 km offshore in water about 1,000 metres deep, a statement said. Drilling operations are expected to take about 90 days, it said, noting such exploratory drilling may or may not result in a discovery.
"Deepwater exploration carries high investment risks and requires investments of several hundred million U.S. dollars, yet a potential success would fundamentally change the perspective of the Romanian energy sector," said Johann Pleininger, Petrom's exploration and production head.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct
SAO PAULO, Feb 15 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA fell in the fourth quarter, as revenue in most business lines declined in the wake of a dramatic balance sheet downsizing at Latin America's largest independent investment bank.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Power Minister Piyush Goyal and Mines Secretary Balvinder Kumar at national conclave on mines and minerals 2017 in New Delhi. 11:30 am: India Ratings briefs media on macroeconomic