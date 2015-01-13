UPDATE 1-OMV aims to boost Yemen output if conditions allow -exec

* Yemen output rise depends on security environment, prices
ABU DHABI, Jan 13 Austrian energy group OMV
and its partners aim to boost oil output from Yemen by
50 percent if conditions allow, a senior executive told Reuters
on Tuesday.
Erwin Kroell, senior vice president for the Middle East and
Caspian, said plans to raise production to 30,000 barrels per
day from 20,000 on average now hinged on putting in place
security measures to protect assets and people.
"Higher production depends on the security situation and oil
prices playing a role," he told Reuters on the sidelines of an
industry conference.
An OMV spokesman in Vienna said Kroell was referring to the
theoretical potential output at the Yemen field, in which OMV
has a 30 percent stake. Boosting output by half would give OMV
11,000 barrels per day, up from 7,000 now, but this was
unrealistic at present, the spokesman added.
OMV's Middle East region operates in Yemen, Pakistan, Iraqi
Kurdistan and the United Arab Emirates.
In Pakistan, OMV's gas production through a subsidiary is
60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. If current exploration
efforts succeed it plans to expand output, Kroell said.
He said OMV, like others in the industry, was keeping tight
controls on spending given low oil prices.
OMV's Romanian arm Petrom and its partner Exxon
Mobil are investigating a large gas find in the Black
Sea whose exact volume will be known once an appraisal programme
wraps up in a year or two, Kroell said.
"We don't know the final volumes because we must know how
much excess gas will be available, how much will be consumed in
the rest of the markets. We don't have answers to those
questions yet and there are too many scenarios," he said.
He said the cancellation of the proposed South Stream and
Nabucco gas pipelines had no impact on OMV. "So many pipelines
everywhere have not materialised. Ten years from now there will
be a pipeline," he said.
He said OMV's decision to launch a new downstream division,
integrating the gas and power divisions into Refining and
Marketing, would not entail big changes. "If we had three
divisions, now it is two. Overall not much (will) change and we
will try to materialise the synergies that we have."
