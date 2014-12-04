Online lender On Deck expects IPO to be priced at $16-$18/shr

Dec 4 On Deck Capital Inc, an online platform for small business lending, expects its initial public offering to be priced at $16-$18 per share, valuing the company at up to $1.19 billion.

On Deck, which is selling all 10 million shares in the offering, is expected to raise up to $180 million.(1.usa.gov/1vqKBcT) (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Siddharth Cavale)