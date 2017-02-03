版本:
OnDeck Capital COO James Hobson to step down

| NEW YORK

NEW YORK Feb 3 James Hobson, the chief operating officer of marketplace lender OnDeck Capital Inc , will resign from his role on March 15 to become chief executive of online insurance startup Attune, according to an OnDeck statement.

Hobson, who has been COO since June 2012, will remain at the lender for six weeks to assist with the transition. (Reporting by Anna Irrera)
