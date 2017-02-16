UPDATE 1-On Deck Capital posts wider loss; to cut jobs

(Adds details)

Feb 16 Marketplace lender On Deck Capital Inc reported a bigger loss for the fifth straight quarter and said it would reduce headcount by 11 percent.

The company said it is taking several actions to realign its cost structure, which includes the job cuts.

"These actions will produce about $20 million of annual savings relative to our 2016 exit operating expense run rate," Chief Executive Noah Breslow said in a statement on Thursday.

Non-bank online lenders including On Deck Capital, LendingClub Corp and Prosper Marketplace face stiff competition from Citigroup Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc , who have set up similar businesses.

On Deck, which partnered with payment processor Wex Inc last month and JPMorgan Chase & Co in 2015, said operating expenses rose 10.8 percent to $52.49 million in the quarter.

Provision for loan losses more than doubled to $55.7 million.

The company's net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $35.9 million, or 50 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $4.6 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

On Deck posted a loss of 44 cents per share, on an adjusted basis. Net revenue fell 61.6 percent to $16.26 million.

Up to Wednesday's close of $5.62, On Deck's shares had jumped about 45 percent since President Donald Trump's victory on Nov. 8. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta)