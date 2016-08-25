UPDATE 1-ON Semiconductor wins conditional U.S. antitrust approval to buy Fairchild

(Adds buyer of divested asset, background on deal)

WASHINGTON Aug 25 ON Semiconductor Corp has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Fairchild Semiconductor International on condition that it sell an automotive ignition business, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Thursday.

ON will sell its Ignition IGBT business to Chicago-based manufacturer Littelfuse Inc, the agency said.

ON Semi and its rivals' power-management circuits are used in everything from aircraft to home appliances and automobiles to computers. The deal was valued at about $2.4 billion.

The FTC, in a statement, said that without the sale the merged company would have controlled more than 60 percent of the market for insulated-gate bipolar transistors, or IGBTs - a type of semiconductor used in automotive internal combustion engines' ignition systems. That likely would have driven up prices and curbed innovation, it said.

Analysts said when the deal was announced in November that ON Semi's move for Fairchild was most aimed at keeping it out of the hands of a competitor, including China's Tsinghua Unigroup Ltd, which aims to be the world's No.3 chipmaker. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Diane Bartz; Writing by Susan Heavey and Diane Bartz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Bill Trott)