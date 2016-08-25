UPDATE 1-ON Semiconductor wins conditional U.S. antitrust approval to buy Fairchild

(Adds buyer of divested asset, background on deal)
WASHINGTON Aug 25 ON Semiconductor Corp
has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Fairchild Semiconductor
International on condition that it sell an automotive
ignition business, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on
Thursday.
ON will sell its Ignition IGBT business to Chicago-based
manufacturer Littelfuse Inc, the agency said.
ON Semi and its rivals' power-management circuits are used
in everything from aircraft to home appliances and automobiles
to computers. The deal was valued at about $2.4 billion.
The FTC, in a statement, said that without the sale the
merged company would have controlled more than 60 percent of the
market for insulated-gate bipolar transistors, or IGBTs - a type
of semiconductor used in automotive internal combustion engines'
ignition systems. That likely would have driven up prices and
curbed innovation, it said.
Analysts said when the deal was announced in November that
ON Semi's move for Fairchild was most aimed at keeping it out of
the hands of a competitor, including China's Tsinghua Unigroup
Ltd, which aims to be the world's No.3 chipmaker.
