Oncolytics lung cancer drug shrinks tumors in 95 pct patients

Feb 8 Oncolytics Biotech Inc
said a mid-stage trial of its experimental lung cancer drug
showed that 95 percent of the patients experienced a reduction
in the size of their tumors.
The drug, Reolysin, was used intravenously in combination
with chemotherapy drugs carboplatin and paclitaxel. It was
tested on patients suffering from metastatic or recurrent
squamous cell carcinoma of the lung.
Squamous cell carcinomas account for about a fourth of all
lung cancers, the company said in a statement.
"Based on these findings we intend to continue to look at
Reolysin as a treatment for cancers of the lung and cancers that
metastasize to the lung," Chief Executive Brad Thompson said.
The results further suggest that Reolysin may have potential
use in pre-surgical settings, the company said.
Shares of the Calgary-based company, which has a market
value of C$279 million, closed at C$3.57 on Thursday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.