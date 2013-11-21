Oncolytics drug improves survival of head-and-neck cancer patients

Nov 21 Oncolytics Biotech Inc
said its lead cancer drug improved survival rates in patients
with head-and-neck cancer, compared to those receiving
chemotherapy alone.
A late-stage trial showed that patients getting Reolysin in
combination with chemotherapy drugs carboplatin and paclitaxel
had a median survival rate of 94 days without their cancer
worsening, the company said on Thursday..
Patients receiving only chemotherapy showed a median
survival rate of 50 days.
The drug was safe and well-tolerated, the Calgary-based
company said.
However, investigators reported a statistically significant
increase in the number of patients on Reolysin experiencing mild
fever, chills, nausea and diarrhea.
The drug is also being developed as a treatment for lung
cancer.
Oncolytics shares closed at C$2.63 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.