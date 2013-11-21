UPDATE 1-Oncolytics head-and-neck cancer drug study fails to impress

By Esha Dey and Garima Goel
Nov 21 Oncolytics Biotech Inc's
lead cancer drug did not show as much improvement in
survival rates of patients with head-and-neck cancer as expected
by investors, sending its shares down as much as 21 percent.
The company said the drug improved survival in patients
without their cancer worsening compared with those receiving
chemotherapy alone, but did not say whether these results were
statistically significant.
Analysts, however, said the improvement was difficult to
assess due to lack of data on analyses of the trial.
A late-stage trial showed that 88 patients getting Reolysin
- in combination with chemotherapy drugs carboplatin and
paclitaxel - had a median survival rate of 150 days without
their cancer worsening, the company said on Thursday.
Patients receiving chemotherapy alone showed a median
survival rate of 115 days.
However, a statistically significant increase was reported
in the number of patients on Reolysin experiencing mild fever,
chills, nausea and diarrhea.
The persistent low-grade fever led to dropouts, shrinking
the pool of patients.
"There may have been some anticipation that there would be
stronger statistically significant effect ... the late dropouts
probably impacted that," Wedbush Securities analyst Gregory Wade
said.
Oncolytics also did not provide sufficient data on overall
survival, which was the main goal of the trial, as the data was
distorted with patients dropping out of the trial receiving
additional treatment.
The company is also studying Reolysin in pancreatic,
ovarian, colorectal, lung, prostate, and breast cancers.
Reolysin was safe and well-tolerated in the clinical study,
the Calgary-based company said.
Oncolytics shares were down 20.5 percent at C$2.09 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange. The company's Nasdaq-listed shares were
down 20 percent at $2.