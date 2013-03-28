版本:
BRIEF-Oncolytics Biotech U.S.-listed shares up in premarket after lung cancer drug meets main goal of mid-stage study

NEW YORK, March 28 Oncolytics Biotech Inc : * Oncolytics Biotech U.S.-listed shares up 9 percent to $3.26 in premarket after lung cancer drug meets main goal of mid-stage study
