公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 12日 星期三 20:36 BJT

BRIEF-Oncolytics ADRs drop in premarket

NEW YORK, Sept 12 Oncolytics Biotech Inc : * Oncolytics biotech inc down 20 percent in U.S. premarket

trading

