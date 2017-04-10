OncoMed's pancreatic cancer drug fails mid-stage study

April 10 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday its experimental drug, in combination with Celgene Corp's Abraxane and chemotherapy, failed a mid-stage study as an initial therapy for advanced pancreatic cancer.

The trial was testing OncoMed's demcizumab, Abraxane and chemotherapy versus a combination of Abraxane, chemotherapy and a placebo.

The main goal was to slow disease progression.

Based on the lack of benefit over standard-of-care, which performed remarkably well, the company will discontinue the trial, OncoMed CEO Paul Hastings said. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)