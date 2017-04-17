UPDATE 2-OncoMed's lung cancer drug fails mid-stage study, shares tumble

* To also discontinue enrollment in colorectal cancer drug
trial
* CEO says to review portfolio immediately
* Stock falls 22 pct, hits record low
(Adds details, analyst comment, updates shares)
By Akankshita Mukhopadhyay
April 17 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc's
shares were jolted for a second time in a week after the company
said on Monday its experimental lung cancer drug failed a
mid-stage study.
The company's stock was down 22 percent in early trading.
Including those losses, OncoMed's market valuation has halved
since the company said last week it would discontinue a trial
testing another cancer drug.
"Based on the events of today and last week, we will be
undertaking a comprehensive portfolio prioritization review
immediately," said Chief Executive Paul Hastings.
The company said on Monday the mid-stage trial was testing a
combination of its drug, tarextumab, and chemotherapy, compared
with chemotherapy and a placebo.
The main goal for Tarextumab, which the company is
developing in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline Plc, was
to slow the progression of the disease.
The company said the tarextumab study also failed the
secondary goal of overall survival benefit.
OncoMed's management will need to focus on rebuilding the
research and development pipeline in a capital-efficient manner,
Leerink Partners analyst Michael Schmidt wrote in a research
note.
OncoMed also said on Monday it would also discontinue
enrollment in an early-stage trial testing its drug,
brontictuzumab, in combination with chemotherapy in patients
with colorectal cancer due to toxicity issues.
The company said last week it would discontinue a trial
testing demcizumab as an initial treatment for advanced
pancreatic cancer.
Dealing another blow last week, Germany's Bayer AG
said it would not exercise an option to license two
of OncoMed's other experimental therapies, vantictumab and
ipafricept, for "strategic reasons."
OncoMed had cash and short-term investments totaling about
$156.9 million as of the first quarter of 2017.
Lung cancer (both small cell and non-small cell) is the
second most common cancer in men and women and is by far the
leading cause of cancer death, according to the American Cancer
Society.
(Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by
Anil D'Silva and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)