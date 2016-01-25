UPDATE 1-Independent experts say OncoMed cancer drug unlikely to succeed in study

(Adds details, updates shares)
Jan 25 Independent investigators have informed
OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc that its pancreatic cancer
drug is unlikely to meet the main goal in a mid-stage study, the
company said on Monday.
The company's shares fell 40 percent to $10.51 in premarket
trading.
The data safety monitoring board told OncoMed that while the
drug, tarextumab, had a clean safety profile, they had observed
worsening response rates in patients taking the treatment.
There was a low probability of the drug achieving a clear
benefit in overall survival rates of the patients, according to
the board.
OncoMed is planning to unblind the trial to further analyze
and verify this data.
Typically, in a controlled clinical trial, patients are
randomly allocated one or other of the different treatments
under study. When unblinding a trial, a company voluntarily
breaks this code and becomes aware of the treatment each patient
is taking.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)