UPDATE 1-Independent experts say OncoMed cancer drug unlikely to succeed in study

Jan 25 Independent investigators have informed OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc that its pancreatic cancer drug is unlikely to meet the main goal in a mid-stage study, the company said on Monday.

The company's shares fell 40 percent to $10.51 in premarket trading.

The data safety monitoring board told OncoMed that while the drug, tarextumab, had a clean safety profile, they had observed worsening response rates in patients taking the treatment.

There was a low probability of the drug achieving a clear benefit in overall survival rates of the patients, according to the board.

OncoMed is planning to unblind the trial to further analyze and verify this data.

Typically, in a controlled clinical trial, patients are randomly allocated one or other of the different treatments under study. When unblinding a trial, a company voluntarily breaks this code and becomes aware of the treatment each patient is taking.