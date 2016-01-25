版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 25日 星期一 21:42 BJT

UPDATE 1-Independent experts say OncoMed cancer drug unlikely to succeed in study

(Adds details, updates shares)

Jan 25 Independent investigators have informed OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc that its pancreatic cancer drug is unlikely to meet the main goal in a mid-stage study, the company said on Monday.

The company's shares fell 40 percent to $10.51 in premarket trading.

The data safety monitoring board told OncoMed that while the drug, tarextumab, had a clean safety profile, they had observed worsening response rates in patients taking the treatment.

There was a low probability of the drug achieving a clear benefit in overall survival rates of the patients, according to the board.

OncoMed is planning to unblind the trial to further analyze and verify this data.

Typically, in a controlled clinical trial, patients are randomly allocated one or other of the different treatments under study. When unblinding a trial, a company voluntarily breaks this code and becomes aware of the treatment each patient is taking. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐