版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 3日 星期二 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Oncomed Pharma up 62.1 pct premarket after Celgene deal

NEW YORK Dec 3 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Shares up 62.1 percent premarket, to develop six cancer drugs with Celgene

Corp
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐