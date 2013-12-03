BRIEF-Oncomed Pharma up 62.1 pct premarket after Celgene deal

BRIEF-Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of Savanna common shares
* Total Energy Services Inc announces further take-up of savanna common shares and extension of period for tender of additional Savanna common shares under its offer
NEW YORK Dec 3 OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Shares up 62.1 percent premarket, to develop six cancer drugs with Celgene
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations
April 7 Morgan Stanley shareholders will again vote on an investor proposal from the AFL-CIO union that would prohibit stock awards from vesting for bank executives who resign for government service.