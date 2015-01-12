Canada's Tekmira to buy US-based OnCore Biopharma, focus on HBV treatment

Jan 11 Canada's Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp
agreed to buy Pennsylvania-based OnCore
Biopharma Inc to focus on developing hepatitis B virus treatment
by combining multiple therapeutic methods.
The implied market value of the merged company is about $750
million, based on Tekmira stock's closing price of $15.70 on the
Nasdaq on Jan. 9, the companies said in a statement.
OnCore will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tekmira and
upon closing of the deal, OnCore shareholders will hold about 50
percent of the total outstanding shares of Tekmira.
Tekmira's Chief Executive Mark Murray will remain as CEO of
the merged company and Chairman Daniel Kisner will become vice
chairman. OnCore's Chairman Vivek Ramaswamy will be the chairman
of the combined company.
Tekmira said it will continue with its oncology and
anti-viral programs, including Ebola.
Tekmira said last year it supplied one of its experimental
Ebola treatments for clinical studies to be in conducted in West
Africa.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)