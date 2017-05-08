OnDeck Capital reports smaller Q1 loss

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 Online lender OnDeck Capital Inc on Monday posted a smaller loss compared with a year-ago period, helped by an uptick in interest income.
Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $11.06 million, or 15 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $12.57 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.
This is OnDeck's sixth straight quarter of losses.
Net revenue rose 12.6 percent to $35.44 million. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
AUSTIN, Texas, June 20 At least nine passengers and one crew member were injured by turbulence on a United Airlines flight between Panama City and Houston on Tuesday, the airline said.