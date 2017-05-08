版本:
OnDeck Capital reports smaller Q1 loss

May 8 Online lender OnDeck Capital Inc on Monday posted a smaller loss compared with a year-ago period, helped by an uptick in interest income.

Net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $11.06 million, or 15 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $12.57 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier.

This is OnDeck's sixth straight quarter of losses.

Net revenue rose 12.6 percent to $35.44 million. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
