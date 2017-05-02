CORRECTED-Canadian insurer Intact to buy OneBeacon for $1.7 bln

(Corrects annual premiums in paragraph 1 to over C$2 billion, from $2 billion)

May 2 Canadian insurer Intact Financial Corp said it would buy OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd for $1.7 billion, creating a North American specialty insurance company with over C$2 billion ($1.46 billion) of annual premiums.

The $18.10 cash offer represented a 15.3 percent premium to OneBeacon's Tuesday close. ($1 = 1.3710 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)